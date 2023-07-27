Constitutional Court to Consider Pita’s Renomination Next Week

Sign at Chao Phraya Rattanathibet building. The Constitutional Court of Thailand

Sign at Chao Phraya Rattanathibet building. The Constitutional Court of Thailand. Photo: CKasa.




BANGKOK, July 27 (TNA) – The Constitutional Court scheduled a meeting on August 3 to deliberate on whether to accept or reject the petition from the Ombudsman regarding the renomination of the Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as a prime minister.

Parliament vote for Thai PM postponed indefinitely

The Constitutional Court’s judges will convene to decide whether to accept the petition to rule on whether the Parliament’s resolution rejecting the nomination of Pita violates the constitution or not.

