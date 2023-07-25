Parliament vote for Thai PM postponed indefinitely

Thai Parliament Museum, housed by the Parliament House of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: Iudexvivorum.









Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has indefinitely postponed Thursday’s planned joint sitting to vote for a new prime minister, pending a Constitutional Court ruling on the rejected renomination of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Pheu Thai Cancels Eight-Party Coalition Meeting

Mr Wan said on Tuesday that he made the decision after consulting with legal officials of the House of Representatives and his advisers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





