Parliament vote for Thai PM postponed indefinitely

Thai Parliament Museum, housed by the Parliament House of Thailand in Bangkok.

Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has indefinitely postponed Thursday’s planned joint sitting to vote for a new prime minister, pending a Constitutional Court ruling on the rejected renomination of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

Mr Wan said on Tuesday that he made the decision after consulting with legal officials of the House of Representatives and his advisers.

