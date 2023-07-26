Pattaya: Ring removed from Swiss tourist’s thing

Toyota Hiace ambulance in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand.

Toyota Hiace ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.




Chon Buri: Pattaya rescue workers helped a Swiss tourist take off his constriction ring after it became stuck, and he is now recovering, local officials said on Tuesday.

Pattaya Bolt Rider Sustains Serious Stab Wound During Brawl with Orange Vest Motorbike Taxi Riders

On Monday night, rescue workers from the Sawangboribul Foundation in Pattaya were called to help a 52-year-old Swiss man who was suffering acute pain from the ring, usually worn at the base of the penis, to maintain an erection by slowing blood flow.

