DOH Unveils Plan to Develop Thailand’s Highway Network

Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya

Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya. Photo: Adbar.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced a 20-year plan to expand the kingdom’s interprovincial network, which will include the construction of new motorways across Thailand. The plan aims to establish a modern and efficient transportation network, facilitating regional connectivity and economic growth.

Speed limit increased to 120kph on four more highways in Thailand

DoH Deputy Director-General Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn announced the department’s long-term plan during a press conference held at Bangkok’s Eastin Grand Hotel on Monday (24 July). He said the DOH contracted companies to conduct a feasibility study for its updates to the Motorway-Rail Map (MR Map) project. The study, which aims to explore possibilities for developments for future highways and transportation, is expected to be presented to the Ministry of Transport for consideration by the end of this year.

