April 30, 2022

Speed limit increased to 120kph on four more highways in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi

Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.




Effective May 1st, the speed limit for all vehicles will increase to 120 kilometres per hour on four more highways, according to the announcement from the director-general of the Highways Department already published in the Royal Gazette. The affected roads are:

Highway No 9 (Kanchanapisek), from Bang Khae to Mahasawat between 23+500km-31+600km in-bound and out-bound.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thailand News Breaking News

Toyota’s Thai Unit Agrees to Boost EV Incentives

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

Thailand to Implement 300-Baht Fee for Foreign Arrivals

2 days ago TN
Storm in Bangkok

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand, Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Missing American tourist found safe in Phuket

2 hours ago TN
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

8 Chinese nationals, 6 Burmese, and 2 Thais arrested at party in Pattaya, allegedly with illegal drugs

2 hours ago TN
Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi

Speed limit increased to 120kph on four more highways in Thailand

4 hours ago TN
Thailand News Breaking News

Toyota’s Thai Unit Agrees to Boost EV Incentives

4 hours ago TN
Nong Pling, Nakhon Sawan

Thai Wife arrested for plotting to kill her Danish husband in Nakhon Sawan

4 hours ago TN