Speed limit increased to 120kph on four more highways in Thailand
Effective May 1st, the speed limit for all vehicles will increase to 120 kilometres per hour on four more highways, according to the announcement from the director-general of the Highways Department already published in the Royal Gazette. The affected roads are:
Highway No 9 (Kanchanapisek), from Bang Khae to Mahasawat between 23+500km-31+600km in-bound and out-bound.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
