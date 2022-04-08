April 30, 2022

8 Chinese nationals, 6 Burmese, and 2 Thais arrested at party in Pattaya, allegedly with illegal drugs

Pattaya

Eight Chinese nationals, six Burmese, and two Thais have been arrested at what Pattaya police are calling a “drug party” in Pattaya early this morning (April 30th).

A team of Immigration officers and the Pattaya Police, along with provincial police, raided a closed commercial building in Nongprue at 4:30 A.M. this morning following an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen.

