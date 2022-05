Phromthep Cape is Phuket's most photographed and best-known location. Photo: Commons Wikimedia.









PHUKET: A 68-year-old American tourist who got lost in a forest in Thalang district of this island province was found safely within a few hours on Friday.

W. E. N. had gone walking in the forest near Khuan Naithon in tambon Sakhu but later got lost, said Pol Lt Col Ekkachai Siri, a Phuket tourist police inspector.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

