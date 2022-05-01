Worker killed, five injured as a floor of Bangkok condominium collapses
A construction worker was killed and five others were injured when a floor in a riverside condominium building, near Bangpo intersection in Bangkok’s Bang Sue district, collapsedat about midnight Saturday.
Rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation said early this morning (Sunday) that they could not get into the building, located on a bank of the Chao Phraya River, to search for anyone else who may be trapped under the fallen concrete slabs until given clearance to do so by construction inspectors.
By Thai PBS World