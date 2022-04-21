Phuket to Hold TTM+ 2022 in June
PHUKET (NNT) – After a two-year hiatus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will hold the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 (TTM+ 2022) in Phuket province in June.
Deputy Phuket Governor Phichet Panapong disclosed that Phuket has been chosen to hold the TTM+ 2022 from June 8-10 at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort. The event will be organized by the TAT, the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) and the private sector.
TTM+ 2022 will be held under the theme “Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters,” with the goal of protecting the nation’s vast natural and scenic beauty through a variety of environmental initiatives, including pre- and post-tour programs.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
