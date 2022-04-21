April 21, 2022

Phuket to Hold TTM+ 2022 in June

3 hours ago TN
Luxury resort in Phuket Island

Luxury resort in Phuket Island. Photo: pxfuel. CC0.




PHUKET (NNT) – After a two-year hiatus, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will hold the Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022 (TTM+ 2022) in Phuket province in June.

Deputy Phuket Governor Phichet Panapong disclosed that Phuket has been chosen to hold the TTM+ 2022 from June 8-10 at the Angsana Laguna Phuket resort. The event will be organized by the TAT, the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) and the private sector.

TTM+ 2022 will be held under the theme “Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters,” with the goal of protecting the nation’s vast natural and scenic beauty through a variety of environmental initiatives, including pre- and post-tour programs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Phuket gears up for expo bid

4 hours ago TN
Phuket beach resort

Phuket Saw 30% Increase in Tourists During Songkran

3 days ago TN
Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Entrepreneurs and employees at Phuket’s Walking Street stage peaceful gathering

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Further easing of entry requirements likely

22 mins ago TN
Air India Express Boeing 737

“Air Travel Bubble” to Promote Thailand-India Tourism

25 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Litre of diesel expected to increase to 35-36 baht from May 1

27 mins ago TN
Memorial Bridge in Bangkok

Police to Announce Tangmo Case Conclusion on April 26

1 hour ago TN
Thailand ePassport

Progressive Movement’s Pannika Wanich banned from arranging her own passport renewal

1 hour ago TN