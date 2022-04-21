Phuket gears up for expo bid
Preparations are underway in Phuket for its bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028-Phuket Thailand, an event the tourism-dependent province hopes will help generate more revenue.
The expo will be organised under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” to stress the importance of healthy living and sharing wealth and carries a message of tackling social discrepancies, according to the provincial governor Narong Woonciew.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST