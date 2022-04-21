April 21, 2022

Phuket gears up for expo bid

4 hours ago TN
Busy street in Patong, Phuket

Busy street in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.




Preparations are underway in Phuket for its bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028-Phuket Thailand, an event the tourism-dependent province hopes will help generate more revenue.

The expo will be organised under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” to stress the importance of healthy living and sharing wealth and carries a message of tackling social discrepancies, according to the provincial governor Narong Woonciew.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

TN

TN

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

