Phuket gears up for expo bid









Preparations are underway in Phuket for its bid to host the Specialised Expo 2028-Phuket Thailand, an event the tourism-dependent province hopes will help generate more revenue.

The expo will be organised under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” to stress the importance of healthy living and sharing wealth and carries a message of tackling social discrepancies, according to the provincial governor Narong Woonciew.

