April 21, 2022

Progressive Movement’s Pannika Wanich banned from arranging her own passport renewal

1 hour ago TN
Progressive Movement core member Pannika Wanich says she has been banned from renewing her passport, following Phaya Thai police’s order to prevent the renewal of the passports of three core members of the movement, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and herself.

The letter said that the three are suspected of having committed sedition (Section 116 of the Thai penal code).

