April 21, 2022

Police to Announce Tangmo Case Conclusion on April 26

Memorial Bridge in Bangkok

Memorial Bridge over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Cun Cun.




BANGKOK, April 21 (TNA) – The chief of the Provincial Police Region 1 said police would announce the conclusion of their investigation into the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong on April 26.

He confirmed there was evidence for the prosecution of all her speedboat companions.

Pol Lt Gen Jiraphat Phumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said interrogators would hold a press conference on the Tangmo case at the Nonthaburi provincial police headquarters at 1pm on April 26. On the same day they would report their charges on suspects to public prosecutors. There was enough evidence to prosecute all speedboat companions of Tangmo, he said.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

