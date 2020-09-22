Maximum security in place at Parliament ahead of protest on Thursday





Maximum security is being implemented at the Thai Parliament ahead of a planned protest by the Free People movement, as the joint sitting of the House of Representatives and Senate is due to debate constitutional amendments.

Sorasak Pienwech, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, assured that Parliament will not try to stop the protesters and has set aside an open area, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, with mobile toilets and food stalls provided.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



