September 22, 2020

Maximum security in place at Parliament ahead of protest on Thursday

The Parliament of Thailand

The Parliament of Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons


Maximum security is being implemented at the Thai Parliament ahead of a planned protest by the Free People movement, as the joint sitting of the House of Representatives and Senate is due to debate constitutional amendments.

Sorasak Pienwech, secretary-general of the House of Representatives, assured that Parliament will not try to stop the protesters and has set aside an open area, which can accommodate up to 10,000 people, with mobile toilets and food stalls provided.

