The brass plaque installed at Sanam Luang on Sunday as a sign of defiance by protesters demanding reforms of the monarchy has been removed.

Thai PBS news team found the spot where the plaque was embedded was covered with fresh cement. It’s still unclear when or by whom the plaque was removed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts