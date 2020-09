BANGKOK, Sept 22 (TNA) – The Cabinet on Tuesday approved another two long holidays in November and December to alllow people to travel and boost local economies, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha.

It announced Nov19, 20 as public holiday, making another four-day holiday, including Saturday and Sunday.

