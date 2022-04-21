Litre of diesel expected to increase to 35-36 baht from May 1









The price of diesel at gas stations in Thailand is expected to increase, from today’s 30 baht to 35-36 baht per litre from May 1st, when the government cap on the price, to ease the burden on cargo transport services and consumers, is lifted, according to Director of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) Wattanapong Kurovat.

Wattanapong warned, however, that the initial price increase of 5-6 baht per litre is just half of the actual cost increase, as the government does not want an immediate 10-12 baht increase at the pump.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

