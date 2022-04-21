April 21, 2022

Litre of diesel expected to increase to 35-36 baht from May 1

22 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Shell gas station in Thailand. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




The price of diesel at gas stations in Thailand is expected to increase, from today’s 30 baht to 35-36 baht per litre from May 1st, when the government cap on the price, to ease the burden on cargo transport services and consumers, is lifted, according to Director of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) Wattanapong Kurovat.

Wattanapong warned, however, that the initial price increase of 5-6 baht per litre is just half of the actual cost increase, as the government does not want an immediate 10-12 baht increase at the pump.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Further easing of entry requirements likely

17 mins ago TN
Air India Express Boeing 737

“Air Travel Bubble” to Promote Thailand-India Tourism

20 mins ago TN
Memorial Bridge in Bangkok

Police to Announce Tangmo Case Conclusion on April 26

1 hour ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Baggage belt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Further easing of entry requirements likely

17 mins ago TN
Air India Express Boeing 737

“Air Travel Bubble” to Promote Thailand-India Tourism

20 mins ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Litre of diesel expected to increase to 35-36 baht from May 1

22 mins ago TN
Memorial Bridge in Bangkok

Police to Announce Tangmo Case Conclusion on April 26

1 hour ago TN
Thailand ePassport

Progressive Movement’s Pannika Wanich banned from arranging her own passport renewal

1 hour ago TN