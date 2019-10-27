Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed

Mandatory health insurance for retirees falls flat as ‘Non-Imm O’ visa loophole exposed1 min read
PHUKET: Phuket Immigration this week finally confirmed that the mandatory health insurance requirement for people staying in the country on permits to stay under “Non-Immigrant O-A” visa status do not apply to those staying under the general “Non-Immigrant O” visa.
The admission renders enforcing the mandatory health insurance requirement pointless as Phuket Immigration this week also confirmed that foreigners can change the visa conditions under which they are applying for a one-year permit to stay.
By The Phuket News