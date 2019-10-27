Sun. Oct 27th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

‘He Died Crying and Screaming’: Trump Confirms Daesh Leader Baghdadi Has Been Eliminated

ISIS convoy

ISIS convoy. Photo: Day Donaldson / flickr.


On Saturday night, the president left a mysterious tweet, writing that “something very big has just happened,” with the White House later saying he would make an announcement on Sunday morning.

President Trump has confirmed that US special forces have killed Daesh (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Last night the US brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” he said, speaking from the White House on Sunday.

