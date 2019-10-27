‘He Died Crying and Screaming’: Trump Confirms Daesh Leader Baghdadi Has Been Eliminated

‘He Died Crying and Screaming’: Trump Confirms Daesh Leader Baghdadi Has Been Eliminated1 min read
On Saturday night, the president left a mysterious tweet, writing that “something very big has just happened,” with the White House later saying he would make an announcement on Sunday morning.
President Trump has confirmed that US special forces have killed Daesh (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
“Last night the US brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” he said, speaking from the White House on Sunday.
Sputnik International