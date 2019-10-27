Samsung admits to Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bug

Samsung admits to Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bug1 min read
PanARMENIAN.Net – A flaw that means any fingerprint can unlock a Galaxy S10 phone has been acknowledged by Samsung, the BBC reports.
It promised a software patch that would fix the problem.
The issue was spotted by a British woman whose husband was able to unlock her phone with his thumbprint when it was stored in a cheap case.
When the S10 was launched, in March, Samsung described the fingerprint authentication system as “revolutionary”.
The scanner sends ultrasounds to detect 3D ridges of fingerprints in order to recognise users.
Full story: panarmenian.net
