Thais in Barcelona warned to stay away from protest areas





The Thai Embassy in Madrid, Spain, has warned Thai people living in or travelling to Barcelona to avoid protest areas and to keep themselves abreast of the latest news about the protests in the city before travelling this weekend.

The Embassy said that protests were planned for today (Saturday) on Calle de la Marina Road and tomorrow at Plaza Artos and Paseo de Gracia and Calle Provença, with large crowds expected, which might disrupt travel.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

