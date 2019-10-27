Sun. Oct 27th, 2019

Thais in Barcelona warned to stay away from protest areas

Mossos d'Esquadra anti riot Brimo in Barcelona

Mossos d'Esquadra anti riot Brimo in Barcelona. Photo: Smiles for the world / flickr.


The Thai Embassy in Madrid, Spain, has warned Thai people living in or travelling to Barcelona to avoid protest areas and to keep themselves abreast of the latest news about the protests in the city before travelling this weekend.

The Embassy said that protests were planned for today (Saturday) on Calle de la Marina Road and tomorrow at Plaza Artos and Paseo de Gracia and Calle Provença, with large crowds expected, which might disrupt travel.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

