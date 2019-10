A 36-year-old Chinese man has been arrested in Bangkok on charges of using counterfeit credit cards forged with his compatriots’ data.

Feng Yi Sheng was arrested at the Lumpini Place condominium on Rama IX Road in Huai Khwang district on Friday, said Pol Col Padol Jandon, a superintendent of the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

