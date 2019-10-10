Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31





PHUKET: The Immigration Bureau has announced that the mandatory health insurance requirement for foreigners applying for a one-year extension to stay based on a Non-Immigrant O-A visa will come into effect on Oct 31.

The announcement was posted on the Immigration Bureau website yesterday (Oct 8), stating that the change in the Immigration regulations follows the Cabinet resolution made on April 2 this year.

By The Phuket News

