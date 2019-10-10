Wed. Oct 9th, 2019

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

Bangkok Hospital in Korat

Bangkok Hospital in Korat. Photo: Mr.Conan.


PHUKET: The Immigration Bureau has announced that the mandatory health insurance requirement for foreigners applying for a one-year extension to stay based on a Non-Immigrant O-A visa will come into effect on Oct 31.

The announcement was posted on the Immigration Bureau website yesterday (Oct 8), stating that the change in the Immigration regulations follows the Cabinet resolution made on April 2 this year.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

