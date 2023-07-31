Woman brutally slain and mutilated in Samut Prakan

Song Thaew aka baht bus in Samut Prakan

Song Thaew aka baht bus in Samut Prakan. Photo: Patiparn Nice2002bkk. CC BY-SA 4.0.




SAMUT PRAKAN: A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a woman neighbour was beaten to death by a man wielding two hammers and then sexually mutilated with a knife.

Police detained Khajondet Jampathong on Sunday while he was seated in front of Charoenchai Condo 2 building on Soi Sri Boonruang 2 Road in tambon Thepharak of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

