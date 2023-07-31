Body of Missing Senegalese Tourist Washes Ashore in Karon, Phuket

TN July 31, 2023 0
View of Phuket from a hill

View of Phuket, overlooking the Kata Noi, Kata Yai and Karon Beaches. from a hill. Photo: Oberpepe .




The body of a missing Senegalese tourist has washed ashore in the Karon sub-district of Phuket today after he went missing in the rough sea on July 28th.

Chiang Mai Police Arrest Senegalese Romance Scam Gang

The body of a missing Senegalese man, Mr. Cheikhonuna Be, 22, was found on Freedom Beach near the location where he was reported missing on Friday.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Royal Thai Mail post box

Australian Expat Rescued After Trying to Hang Himself at the Phuket Post Office

TN July 30, 2023 0
Phuket street

Intoxicated Russian Man Damaging Multiple Cars Stopped by Phuket Police Using Tasers

TN July 22, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Foreign Tourist Allegedly Steals Cannabis Buds from Phuket Shop

TN July 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

Thailand could face a ‘lost year’ if no government formed soon

TN July 31, 2023 0
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Police Seize 15 Rented Motorbikes as Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers Remain a Problem in Pattaya

TN July 31, 2023 0
Song Thaew aka baht bus in Samut Prakan

Woman brutally slain and mutilated in Samut Prakan

TN July 31, 2023 0
View of Phuket from a hill

Body of Missing Senegalese Tourist Washes Ashore in Karon, Phuket

TN July 31, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

German Tourist Dies After Scuba Diving in Phang Nga

TN July 30, 2023 0