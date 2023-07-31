Body of Missing Senegalese Tourist Washes Ashore in Karon, Phuket

View of Phuket, overlooking the Kata Noi, Kata Yai and Karon Beaches. from a hill. Photo: Oberpepe .









The body of a missing Senegalese tourist has washed ashore in the Karon sub-district of Phuket today after he went missing in the rough sea on July 28th.

The body of a missing Senegalese man, Mr. Cheikhonuna Be, 22, was found on Freedom Beach near the location where he was reported missing on Friday.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

