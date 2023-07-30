German Tourist Dies After Scuba Diving in Phang Nga

Scuba diving equipment

Scuba diving equipment. Photo: pxhere.




The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the sad incident on Friday afternoon (July 28th). A 59-year-old male German tourist was found unconscious after he went for a scuba dive near the Flower Island (Koh Dok Mai) in the Yao Island district in Phang Nga.

6 Year-old Egyptian Girl Drowns at Phang Nga Waterfall

He went scuba diving with a tour company, whose name was withheld pending a further investigation by Thai police. His friends reportedly told investigating police that the man went down to 20 meters deep in the sea before coming up onto the boat and taking a rest, seemingly exhausted but not ill. The friends later found that the man was unconscious face up lying on the boat before calling rescue services for help. The man was rushed to Chalong Hospital in Phuket but on the way in the boat, despite being provided CPR, he was pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital upon arrival.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

