6 Year-old Egyptian Girl Drowns at Phang Nga Waterfall

TN July 26, 2023 0
Waterfall in Thailand.

Waterfall in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The Mueang Phang Nga District Chief Mr. Pongsak Wetthayawong was notified of the sad incident on Wednesday (July 26th) from a village headman in the Song Preak sub-district.

Rescue workers arrived at the Ton Song Preak Waterfall and discovered a 6-year-old Egyptian girl who reportedly fell into the waterfall by accident. It took about half an hour to find the girl’s body which was stuck between large rocks. The girl had been on a trip with her family with a tour company and was a tourist.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

