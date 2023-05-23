Five Filipino Tourists, Guide, and Driver Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Phang Nga

Mountains on Phang Nga Bay.

Mountains on Phang Nga Bay. Photo: gorchor H.




Five Filipino tourists, a guide, and a driver have been rescued after a long-tail boat capsized in Phang Nga.

Tour Boat with 42 Foreign Tourists Gets Stuck on a Sandbank in Phang Nga

The head of the Phang Nga Bay National Park Mr. Natthawat Nuisringam told the Phuket Express that on Monday afternoon, (May 22nd), they were notified of the incident one kilometer from Baan Sam Chong.

