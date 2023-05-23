MRTA Grants Third Extension for Pink Line Monorail Project

May 23, 2023
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has approved a 345-day extension for the Pink Line monorail project, the third such extension to be granted.

Pink Line Monorail to See 2023 Launch

Department Highways Director-General Sarawut Songsivilai, who also serves as MRTA board chairman, announced August 2024 as the project’s estimated completion date instead of July 2023 as previously stated.

According to Sarawut, the MRTA board passed the deadline extension approval on May 18 for the initial 34.5 kilometers of the line. The impact of the pandemic was cited by the contractor, Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM), as the main reason for seeking the contract extension was the impact of the pandemic.

