Pink Line Monorail to See 2023 Launch

The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station. Photo: Tarmashiba. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok’s Pink Line monorail is expected to be up and running this year, with the project’s construction nearing completion at 95%.

The 53.5-billion-baht public transit project, which has been in development since 2016, will link Khae Rai in Nonthaburi with Min Buri in east Bangkok, with the aim of relieving chronic traffic congestion in northern Bangkok.

The 34.5-kilometer-long monorail line will have 30 stops along the way, starting at Nonthaburi Civic Center Station and linking to the MRT Purple Line, then ending at Min Buri Station, which will connect to the Orange Line currently under construction.

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat

National News Bureau of Thailand

