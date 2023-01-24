Covid-19 vaccine available for foreigners nationwide

January 24, 2023 TN
COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok

COVID-19 vaccination at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Public Health Ministry plans for at least one Covid-19 vaccination centre per province for foreign tourists paying for shots, while foreign residents will continue to get free jabs.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for health, said on Tuesday there should be vaccination centres in all provinces because foreign tourists did not limit their visits to only major provinces.

