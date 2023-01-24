Foreigner’s Body Found Floating Off Pattaya Beach









An unidentified body of a foreign man was found floating in the sea in Pattaya yesterday, January 23rd.

Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers were able to recover the body of a foreign man aged around 50 years old off Wong Amat Beach in front of Soi 16 in the Naklua subdistrict, Banglamung district, at about 11:30 AM.

The body was reported by Russian tourists who were sunbathing on the beach.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





