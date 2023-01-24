Foreigner’s Body Found Floating Off Pattaya Beach

January 24, 2023 TN
Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1. Photo: Serj Kras.




An unidentified body of a foreign man was found floating in the sea in Pattaya yesterday, January 23rd.

Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers were able to recover the body of a foreign man aged around 50 years old off Wong Amat Beach in front of Soi 16 in the Naklua subdistrict, Banglamung district, at about 11:30 AM.

The body was reported by Russian tourists who were sunbathing on the beach.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

