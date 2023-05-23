Prawit’s Palang Pracharath Party says it will not merge with Pheu Thai

TN May 23, 2023 0
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.




Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general Santi Prompat has rejected speculation of a merger with Pheu Thai and said Gen Prawit Wongsuwon remains the party’s leader.

Prawit Wongsuwan officially named Palang Pracharat’s only candidate for PM

Mr Santi, the caretaker deputy minister of finance, was reacting to reports in Thai media the PPRP may merge into Pheu Thai, giving that party the numbers to form and lead the new coalition government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies.

Two Thai national footballers banned for six month for brawling at SEA Games

TN May 23, 2023 0
A CPF factory in Thailand

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat Meets FTI Chairman

TN May 23, 2023 0
Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II

Pentagon turns down Thailand’s bid for F-35s

TN May 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Highway 1 in Amphoe Ko Kha, Lampang

Two Chinese Nationals Injured After SUV Crash in Lampang

TN May 23, 2023 0
Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) Opening Ceremonies.

Two Thai national footballers banned for six month for brawling at SEA Games

TN May 23, 2023 0
Mountains on Phang Nga Bay.

Five Filipino Tourists, Guide, and Driver Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Phang Nga

TN May 23, 2023 0
MRT Pink Line Monorail Logo.

MRTA Grants Third Extension for Pink Line Monorail Project

TN May 23, 2023 0
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit’s Palang Pracharath Party says it will not merge with Pheu Thai

TN May 23, 2023 0