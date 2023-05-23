Prawit’s Palang Pracharath Party says it will not merge with Pheu Thai

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.









Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) secretary-general Santi Prompat has rejected speculation of a merger with Pheu Thai and said Gen Prawit Wongsuwon remains the party’s leader.

Mr Santi, the caretaker deputy minister of finance, was reacting to reports in Thai media the PPRP may merge into Pheu Thai, giving that party the numbers to form and lead the new coalition government.

