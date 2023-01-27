Prawit Wongsuwan officially named Palang Pracharat’s only candidate for PM

January 27, 2023 TN
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shakes hands with Thailand's Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis shakes hands with Thailand's Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok. Photo: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command / flickr.




Palang Pracharath Party Leader Prawit Wongsuwan was formally nominated as the party’s sole candidate for next prime minister at its general meeting on Friday.

Wirat Rattanaseth, a deputy party leader, told the media that party members were unanimous in their choice of General Prawit, who is also a deputy prime minister, as the sole candidate for Thailand’s 30th premiership. They claim to be confident that Prawit will be the next prime minister, following the party’s last candidate, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is the current prime minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

