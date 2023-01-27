Thailand, EU to resume Free Trade talks

January 27, 2023 TN
European Commission building in Brussels

European Commission building in Brussels. Photo: Dimitris Vetsikas / Pixabay.




BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (TNA) — Thailand and the European Union (EU) have agreed to resume the talks over a free trade agreement after the negotiations were halted by a military coup in Thailand in 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister/Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said after a meeting with the EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis at Le Berlaymont in Brussels of Belgium on Wednesday that the two sides aim to re-launch talks within the first quarter of this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

