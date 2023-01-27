Thailand, EU to resume Free Trade talks









BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (TNA) — Thailand and the European Union (EU) have agreed to resume the talks over a free trade agreement after the negotiations were halted by a military coup in Thailand in 2014.

Deputy Prime Minister/Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said after a meeting with the EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis at Le Berlaymont in Brussels of Belgium on Wednesday that the two sides aim to re-launch talks within the first quarter of this year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





