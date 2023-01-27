Thai National Park Officials Warn Tourists After Foreigner Free Climbs Cliff in Krabi









A Thai national park official has warned tourists after a foreigner climbed without any equipment on a cliff in the famous Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

Photos of the unidentified foreigner free climbing went viral on a Krabi Facebook group. The foreigner was climbing on a cliff without any safety equipment at the Rai Lay Bay in Ao Nang. A long-tail boat catering to tourists was nearby with other foreigners waiting down in the sea.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

