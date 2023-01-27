Thai National Park Officials Warn Tourists After Foreigner Free Climbs Cliff in Krabi

January 27, 2023
Longtail boats in Phi Phi

Longtail boats in Phi Phi. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A Thai national park official has warned tourists after a foreigner climbed without any equipment on a cliff in the famous Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

Photos of the unidentified foreigner free climbing went viral on a Krabi Facebook group. The foreigner was climbing on a cliff without any safety equipment at the Rai Lay Bay in Ao Nang. A long-tail boat catering to tourists was nearby with other foreigners waiting down in the sea.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

