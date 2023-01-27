Daughter says Thaksin will find his own way home









Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will find a way to return to Thailand by himself and won’t need any help from the Pheu Thai Party, says his daughter, who is being touted as a prime ministerial candidate in the coming election.

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra made the comment at a pre-election campaign event in the northeastern province of Loei on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

