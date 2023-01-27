Daughter says Thaksin will find his own way home
Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will find a way to return to Thailand by himself and won’t need any help from the Pheu Thai Party, says his daughter, who is being touted as a prime ministerial candidate in the coming election.
Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra made the comment at a pre-election campaign event in the northeastern province of Loei on Friday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.