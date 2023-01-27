Daughter says Thaksin will find his own way home

January 27, 2023 TN
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra showing Thai rice bags

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra showing Thai rice bags. Photo: Thaksin Shinawatra / Facebook.




Fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will find a way to return to Thailand by himself and won’t need any help from the Pheu Thai Party, says his daughter, who is being touted as a prime ministerial candidate in the coming election.

Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra made the comment at a pre-election campaign event in the northeastern province of Loei on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST

