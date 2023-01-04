Coral Damaged by Boats and Tourist Divers at Phi Phi National Park in Krabi









Coral was reportedly damaged by tour boats and tourist divers at an island in the famous Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi.

The Monsoon Garbage Thailand Facebook Page yesterday (January 3rd) shared photos of a boat at the Ya Wa Sam Island (Koh Ya Wa) in Krabi with its anchor under water damaging coral. Another set of photos taken at the Island appear to show tourist divers stepping on coral.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawatl

The Phuket Express

