Prawit vows return Palang Pracharath party to power in General Election

8 hours ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

General Prawit Wongsuwan. Image: Facebook.




Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has vowed to lead the Palang Pracharath Party into the next election, to become the core party in the formation of the next government.

He also admitted for the first time, in his revealing letter publicly released on Friday, that he did not have the words to explain his feelings when Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha formally announced, on January 9th, his decision to leave Palang Pracharath to join the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

