Thai baht surges to its strongest level in 10 months

8 hours ago TN
Thai Baht Banknotes

Thai Baht Banknotes. Photo: Peter Hellberg.




The bath strengthened to 33.06 per United States dollar on Friday morning, the highest level in 10 months, according to Kasikorn Research Center (KRC).

The Thai currency appreciated from 33.36 to the dollar when the market closed on Thursday, centre’s research executive Kanchana Chokpaisarnsilp said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

General Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit vows return Palang Pracharath party to power in General Election

8 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi Fare Rise For First Time in 8 Years Takes Effect

8 hours ago TN
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Tourists from China and India must have health insurance coverage

21 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand

Dinosaurs Installed at Government House for Children’s Day

8 hours ago TN
Thai Baht Banknotes

Thai baht surges to its strongest level in 10 months

8 hours ago TN
General Prawit Wongsuwan

Prawit vows return Palang Pracharath party to power in General Election

8 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi Fare Rise For First Time in 8 Years Takes Effect

8 hours ago TN
Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Australian Woman Runs Over and Kills Street Painter in Pattaya

8 hours ago TN