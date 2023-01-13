Thai baht surges to its strongest level in 10 months









The bath strengthened to 33.06 per United States dollar on Friday morning, the highest level in 10 months, according to Kasikorn Research Center (KRC).

The Thai currency appreciated from 33.36 to the dollar when the market closed on Thursday, centre’s research executive Kanchana Chokpaisarnsilp said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





