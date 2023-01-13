Taxi Fare Rise For First Time in 8 Years Takes Effect

8 hours ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Toyota Corolla taxi-meter in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




BANGKOK, Jan 13 (TNA) – A taxi fare rise for the first time in eight years took effect for taxis in Bangkok on Friday as Prime Minister Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha ordered relevant agencies to assess its impact on people.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the prime minister was concerned about impacts on the general public, so he instructed many agencies such as the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council to monitor the impacts on people and the economy in general and to propose proper economic measures to alleviate those impacts particularly during the transition period.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



