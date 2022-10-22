Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in parts of Southern Thailand









The weather bureau has warned that incessant rainfall will continue in parts of Southern Thailand and flashfloods may be expected in certain areas. Although tropical storm Nesat has dissipated, another potential storm is brewing and will likely exert a minor influence on Thailand at the end of the month.

The Meteorological Department reported yesterday evening (20 October) tropical depression Nesat has been downgraded to a low-pressure cell. The cell prevailed over the coast of upper Vietnam before dissipating completely today after encountering a cold airmass in Vietnam.

