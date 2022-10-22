October 22, 2022

Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in parts of Southern Thailand

9 hours ago TN
2020 Nakhon Si Thammarat floods

2020 Nakhon Si Thammarat floods. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The weather bureau has warned that incessant rainfall will continue in parts of Southern Thailand and flashfloods may be expected in certain areas. Although tropical storm Nesat has dissipated, another potential storm is brewing and will likely exert a minor influence on Thailand at the end of the month.

The Meteorological Department reported yesterday evening (20 October) tropical depression Nesat has been downgraded to a low-pressure cell. The cell prevailed over the coast of upper Vietnam before dissipating completely today after encountering a cold airmass in Vietnam.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Makham Tia in Surat Thani District

Former Surat Thani school director gets 192 years in prison over school lunch scandal

15 hours ago TN
Tourist police car at Samut Songkhram Tourist police Center

Tour bus heading to Phuket catches on fire after tire explosion in Samut Songkhram

1 day ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

More heavy rain forecast for South

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Xi Jinping in 2019

Xi Jinping retains power for five more years and consolidates his position as China’s leader

3 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Young 7-Eleven cashier crashes her motorbike into a sedan and dies in Sri Racha

4 hours ago TN
The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

Thai superstar ‘Tono’ raises more than 40 million baht from charity swim across Mekong River

4 hours ago TN
Oxford Road in Manchester

Thai taekwondo ace wins Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

4 hours ago TN
Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Missing Russian woman in Phuket last seen after going into the sea

4 hours ago TN