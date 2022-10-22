Missing Russian woman in Phuket last seen after going into the sea









A missing Russian woman was last seen after going into the sea in Thang and left her clothes and shoes on a beach.

At 10:00 A.M. on Thursday (October 20th) Ms. Elena left the room to the Nai Thon Beach nearby with her friends. She went into the sea alone.

At 11:00 A.M. her friends went back to the room until noon but Ms. Elena was not back. They called her but she did not answer. They checked her hotel room and found that she left her phone in the room.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

