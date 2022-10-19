October 19, 2022

More heavy rain forecast for South

11 hours ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani. Photo: Tatjana8047.




The Meteorological Department is warning people in the South to brace for more heavy rain that may trigger flash floods and overflows through until Saturday, with Tropical Storm Nesat expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on Thursday or Friday.

The typhoon that was Nesat was downgraded to a tropical storm over the upper South China Sea around 7am on Wednesday. At 10am, the storm was about 400 kilometres east of Dong Hai in Vietnam and moving westward about 15kph through southern Hainan in China.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



