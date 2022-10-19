More heavy rain forecast for South









The Meteorological Department is warning people in the South to brace for more heavy rain that may trigger flash floods and overflows through until Saturday, with Tropical Storm Nesat expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam on Thursday or Friday.

The typhoon that was Nesat was downgraded to a tropical storm over the upper South China Sea around 7am on Wednesday. At 10am, the storm was about 400 kilometres east of Dong Hai in Vietnam and moving westward about 15kph through southern Hainan in China.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





