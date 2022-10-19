October 19, 2022

Phuket residents warned of possible overflows from Bang Yai Canal

11 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.




Residents living along the Bang Yai Canal, in Nakhon Phuket and Ratsada sub-districts, have been advised to prepare for overflows, following the last three days of continuous heavy rain in Phuket province.

Combined rainfall so far this week has been measured at 610.8mm, with 224.7mm in Thalang district, 188mm in Krathu district and 198.10mm in Muang district. The water level in the Bang Yai canal is, however, still below its banks, but is rising steadily.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



