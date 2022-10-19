October 19, 2022

Human Rights Commission Worried about True-DTAC Merger

11 hours ago TN
dtac logo

dtac logo. Image: dtac.




BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – The National Human Rights Commission said in its statement that the merger of True and DTAC could result in monopoly and consumers would lack choices.

The NHRC said that reports on the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) drew opposition from academics and consumers’ organizations including the Thailand Consumers Council, which were concerned about impacts on competition and possible monopoly in the telecom sector.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Apple MacBook

MacBooks may be assembled in Thailand to reduce reliance on China

1 week ago TN
Quadcopter drone with camera

Open Sky App Introduced for Requesting Permission to Fly Drones

2 weeks ago TN
Blue Marble Earth

NASA’s DART Spacecraft Successfully Impacts Asteroid

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

dtac logo

Human Rights Commission Worried about True-DTAC Merger

11 hours ago TN
Phuket International Airport

Phuket residents warned of possible overflows from Bang Yai Canal

11 hours ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

More heavy rain forecast for South

11 hours ago TN
Cannabis drink

Cannabis Bill addresses all concerns raised by Democrat and Pheu Thai parties

12 hours ago TN
Beach on Koh Rok Yai, Koh Lanta

New Bridges across Songkhla Lake, to Koh Lanta Approved

12 hours ago TN