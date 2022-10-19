Human Rights Commission Worried about True-DTAC Merger









BANGKOK, Oct 19 (TNA) – The National Human Rights Commission said in its statement that the merger of True and DTAC could result in monopoly and consumers would lack choices.

The NHRC said that reports on the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) drew opposition from academics and consumers’ organizations including the Thailand Consumers Council, which were concerned about impacts on competition and possible monopoly in the telecom sector.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

