Bangkok policeman shot outside station by fourth wife









A police officer at the Phra Khanong station in Bangkok was shot early Saturday in front of his workplace by a pregnant woman later revealed to be one of his multiple wives.

The incident took place just after midnight on Saturday when Pol Lt Col Kasityos Phraekhao stepped out for a cigarette behind the police station’s shrine, where he was accosted by a woman in a maternity dress. The two were heard arguing loudly before the woman drew a firearm and shot him in his left side.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

