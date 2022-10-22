October 22, 2022

Bangkok policeman shot outside station by fourth wife

9 hours ago TN
Phra Khanong BTS Skytrain Station in Bangkok

Phra Khanong BTS Skytrain Station in Bangkok. Photo: Suikotei. CC BY-SA 4.0.




A police officer at the Phra Khanong station in Bangkok was shot early Saturday in front of his workplace by a pregnant woman later revealed to be one of his multiple wives.

The incident took place just after midnight on Saturday when Pol Lt Col Kasityos Phraekhao stepped out for a cigarette behind the police station’s shrine, where he was accosted by a woman in a maternity dress. The two were heard arguing loudly before the woman drew a firearm and shot him in his left side.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Rajavithi Hospital and Victory Monument in Bangkok

Bangkok announces air pollution curbing measures

9 hours ago TN
Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Thai policeman admits to stealing over 100 guns from Pak Kret police station

1 day ago TN
Wat Lat Krabang in Bangkok

New Zealand suspect wanted by FBI and New Zealand police arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Xi Jinping in 2019

Xi Jinping retains power for five more years and consolidates his position as China’s leader

3 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Young 7-Eleven cashier crashes her motorbike into a sedan and dies in Sri Racha

4 hours ago TN
The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

Thai superstar ‘Tono’ raises more than 40 million baht from charity swim across Mekong River

4 hours ago TN
Oxford Road in Manchester

Thai taekwondo ace wins Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

4 hours ago TN
Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Missing Russian woman in Phuket last seen after going into the sea

4 hours ago TN