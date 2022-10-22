October 22, 2022

Bangkok announces air pollution curbing measures

9 hours ago TN
Rajavithi Hospital and Victory Monument in Bangkok

Rajavithi Hospital and Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: กสิณธร ราชโอรส. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok city hall has announced a set of measures to curb air pollution this winter season, by focusing on emissions from vehicles and industrial plants. The city will provide air quality forecasts of up to 7 days in advance to allow residents to take appropriate precautionary measures.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it would be taking stringent measures to control air pollution caused by fumes released from vehicles, factories, and farms, to mitigate the haze disaster that has become a seasonal occurrence in the capital city.

The city today held a task force meeting on haze prevention and mitigation, particularly the accumulation of PM 2.5 airborne dust particles that can cause health complications.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phra Khanong BTS Skytrain Station in Bangkok

Bangkok policeman shot outside station by fourth wife

9 hours ago TN
Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Thai policeman admits to stealing over 100 guns from Pak Kret police station

1 day ago TN
Wat Lat Krabang in Bangkok

New Zealand suspect wanted by FBI and New Zealand police arrested in Bangkok

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Xi Jinping in 2019

Xi Jinping retains power for five more years and consolidates his position as China’s leader

3 hours ago TN
Sri Racha city skyline

Young 7-Eleven cashier crashes her motorbike into a sedan and dies in Sri Racha

4 hours ago TN
The Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom

Thai superstar ‘Tono’ raises more than 40 million baht from charity swim across Mekong River

4 hours ago TN
Oxford Road in Manchester

Thai taekwondo ace wins Manchester 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix

4 hours ago TN
Luxury Resort on Nai Thon Beach, Phuket

Missing Russian woman in Phuket last seen after going into the sea

4 hours ago TN