Bangkok announces air pollution curbing measures









BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok city hall has announced a set of measures to curb air pollution this winter season, by focusing on emissions from vehicles and industrial plants. The city will provide air quality forecasts of up to 7 days in advance to allow residents to take appropriate precautionary measures.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said it would be taking stringent measures to control air pollution caused by fumes released from vehicles, factories, and farms, to mitigate the haze disaster that has become a seasonal occurrence in the capital city.

The city today held a task force meeting on haze prevention and mitigation, particularly the accumulation of PM 2.5 airborne dust particles that can cause health complications.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

