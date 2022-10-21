Former Surat Thani school director gets 192 years in prison over school lunch scandal









The former director of a kindergarten, in Thailand’s southern province of Surat Thani, has been sentenced to 192 years in prison, without suspension, for cheating children out of their free lunch funding, by providing them with just rice noodles and fish sauce.

The court found Somchao Sitthichen, former director of Ban Tha Mai School in Tha Chana District guilty on 77 counts of fraud and sentenced him to five years on each count, or 385 years in total.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

