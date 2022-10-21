October 21, 2022

Face mask rules to be cancelled soon

2 hours ago TN
Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: Thailand becausewecan / Pixabay.




The Ministry of Public Health Ministry is expected to cancel face mask-wearing regulations and related fines in two or three weeks, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) has already completed a draft announcement, said Thares Krasnairawiwong, director-general of the DDC. It reflects the fact that coronavirus risk is falling and the government cancelled the emergency decree related to the pandemic on Oct 1.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



