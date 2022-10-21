October 21, 2022

Thai policeman admits to stealing over 100 guns from Pak Kret police station

2 hours ago TN
Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi. Photo: mohigan. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A non-commissioned police officer, attached to Pak Kret district police in Nonthaburi Province, is in custody on theft charges for allegedly selling or pawning more than 100 handguns, which he had allegedly stolen from the district police’s store room over the past five years.

The officer, Chaowalit Pumkajorn, was arrested in the north-eastern province of Nong Khai yesterday (Thursday), as he tried to flee to into Laos, after an investigation implicated him in the disappearance of the weapons form Pak Kret police station’s arms storage facility.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



